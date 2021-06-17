What We Know About Diana Ross's First Album In 15 Years

With a career spanning more than six decades, it goes without saying that Diana Ross is one of music's most celebrated divas. The "I'm Coming Out" hitmaker first rose to fame as the lead singer of The Supremes in the 1960s and has since embarked on a solo career that has taken her to new heights.

According to AllMusic, Ross released her self-titled debut album in 1970. As noted by Billboard, the powerhouse entertainer has achieved three No. 1 albums on the US Billboard 200 chart and seven have entered the top 10. As for her iconic back catalog of singles, Ross has racked up six chart-topping singles and 12 top 10's on the US Hot 100.

Ross has remained an admired icon over the years, despite being fairly absent from the music scene. Her last album, "I Love You," may have come out in 2006, but that hasn't stopped her from being honored. At the 2012 Grammy Awards and 2017 American Music Awards, Ross was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at both ceremonies.

Fans have been waiting 15 years for another album from Ross and it appears they haven't got much longer until they can enjoy another. Keep reading to find out more.