Will Kelly Clarkson Ever Get Botox?

Along with her powerful vocals and chart-topping hits, fans also love Kelly Clarkson for her real and honest personality.

For some celebrities, talking about surgery is off-limits. However, Clarkson and fellow musician Pink have been very open about discussing the subject. As previously reported by People, Pink took to Twitter in 2019 to express that she has no plans to ever get plastic or cosmetic surgery. "I'm fortunate because I've never really depended on my looks. I've decided that my talent and my individuality is far more important than my face," the "There You Go" hitmaker tweeted, adding, "So get on board cause I am about to AGE THE OL FASHIONED WAY (in a tutu ruling s**t at 30 mph 100 ft in the air over 40) yasssssssss."

Clarkson agreed with Pink and quote-tweeted the Grammy Award winner, writing, "I Feel You," while joking about continuing to sing on the ground. In a new discussion, Clarkson spoke more on the subject and revealed whether she has plans to get botox or not. Keep reading to find out more.