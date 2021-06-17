Donald Trump Gives More Clues About His Political Future

It looks like former President Donald Trump hasn't given up on fighting for his return to the White House. However, after months of falsely claiming the 2020 election was fraudulent, per Newsweek, the once commander-in-chief finally admitted his defeat to President Joe Biden.

"We didn't win," Trump bluntly told Fox New's Sean Hannity during an on-air phone interview on June 16. "We were supposed to win easily, 64 million votes. We got 75 million votes," he claimed before teasing, "but let's see what happens on that."

Although Trump finally came to terms with his election loss, that doesn't mean he's backing his successor. He continued to tell Hannity that the country is in a "shocking state," seemingly blaming Biden for the rise in oil prices, however, the heightened fees began during the pandemic as a result of restricted travel. According to him, the price of oil was $1.87 when he left office, and now it's "over $3," adding, "Frankly, for our country, it is a disaster. It's going to stop everything."

With his thoughts on the country's state in his absence, it seems like he's itching to get back to the Oval Office. Keep scrolling to see more details about his possible 2024 presidential run.