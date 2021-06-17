Why John Stamos Had To Do This Before Becoming A Father

"Full House" star John Stamos and his wife Caitlin McHugh love giving back. The actor, McHugh, and some of his fellow "Big Shot" castmates joined forces and volunteered with Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and Feeding America over the weekend, per Inside Nova.

Stamos also took to Instagram and shared some photos of the day. He captioned the post, "13 million children in the US don't know where they'll get their next meal. As a dad, that doesn't sit right with me." Stamos and McHugh are parents to 3-year-old Billy. He then continued, "So today, @caitlinskybound and I, along with some of the @bigshotseries cast, volunteered with @FeedingAmerica and @LAFoodbank to distribute meals to children and families."

It seems as if Stamos, 57, has more heart now that he has become a father himself. He once famously told Us Weekly, "My ovaries are rattling. Do men have ovaries?" He wanted to have kids very much, but was waiting for the right partner to father a child with. Fast-forward to February 2018, and the "Grandfathered" star wed his glowing and pregnant bride. However, Stamos also shared that before he became a dad, he first needed to do something else.

Why does he feel that Billy came at the right time? The actor dug deep and got personal, per People.