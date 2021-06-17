Who Is Padma Lakshmi's New Boyfriend?

Padma Lakshmi is a busy woman. When she isn't hosting "Top Chef" (which she's been doing for the past 17 seasons), she's writing cookbooks, keeping busy as a single mother, and making docuseries highlighting underrepresented chefs and cuisines. All that work doesn't leave a lot of time for love, which is probably why Lakshmi's love life has never been easy.

Lakshmi suffered through a high-profile marriage and even messier divorce to acclaimed novelist Salman Rushdie, nearly thirty years her senior. After the split, Lakshmi was linked to Adam Dell. Together they share one daughter, Krishna. Lakshmi's relationship with Dell was on and off for years, per People. They reportedly split for the final time in early 2021. However, according to sources, they can amicably co-parent and get along pretty well, per Page Six.

But just because Lakshmi spends a lot of time with her ex doesn't mean she's holding out hope for a reconciliation. In fact, that's likely the last thing on her mind, given that she's recently found love with someone new. Here's everything we know about Lakshmi's new boyfriend and their budding romance.