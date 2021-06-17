Nicolas Cage's Surprising New Role Is Sending Twitter Into A Frenzy. Here's Why

Just when Nicolas Cage fans think they have seen it all, they've been corrected. The trailer for the actor's newest project, "Pig," debuted on June 17 — and people cannot get over the fact that the Michael Sarnoski-directed film is about a man searching for a pig.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the storyline follows "a truffle hunter who lives alone in the Oregonian wilderness" who "must return to his past in Portland in search of his beloved foraging pig after she is kidnapped." The trailer opens with Cage walking and feeding his beloved truffle pig through the thick woods of Oregon. The next scene jumps to Cage taking a door to his head as intruders break into his place and subsequently kidnap his pig. Then, the hunt for his dear foraging companion begins.

Fans are showing the entertainment they feel from the "Pig" trailer through some amusing tweets of their own. Keep scrolling to see more reactions to Nicolas Cage's surprising new role.

More to come...