Did Angelina And Brad's Kids Really Want To Testify Against Him?

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce feels like it has gone on forever, and they are still locked in an ugly custody battle years after the actual separation was finalized in 2019. The breakup and legal proceedings have also brought some disturbing allegations to light. And if the children really did want to testify against their dad, that would seem to add another important layer to this extremely sad story.

Pitt has been accused of domestic violence and child abuse, though so far no one has shown any evidence of this. In 2016, Pitt was cleared of allegations of child abuse by both the FBI and the Department of Child and Family Services, who found no evidence of abuse after their investigations, per Entertainment Tonight. But in court filings, Jolie has claimed to have documentation proving the domestic violence allegations are true.

But Us Weekly has reported that a source close to Pitt claimed that these allegations are just an attempt to hurt the actor. "The children have been used by Angelina to hurt Brad before and this is more of that behavior. This leaking of documents by her fourth or fifth set of lawyers has been done to hurt Brad," the source said.