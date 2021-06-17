What Really Helped Meghan Markle Survive 2020?

2020 was not an easy year for anyone, least of all Meghan Markle. Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, began the year by abruptly leaving their roles as working members of the royal family. The news came as a shock to many, but none more than the queen, who was reportedly not consulted before the couple publicly announced their plans.

Days later, they moved to Canada, where they did their best to hide from the press. Then, they relocated to Los Angeles, the royals stripped them of their security, and thankfully, Tyler Perry came to the rescue and offered the couple a safe place to live. The most difficult moment for Meghan came in the summer of 2020 when she suffered a miscarriage, per The New York Times.

Fast-forward to 2021, when Harry and Meghan sat down for an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in which Meghan claimed the royal family denied her help for her declining mental health and made racist comments about her then-unborn son. Harry told Winfrey that the tense situation between himself, his wife, and the rest of his family prompted him to take the drastic step of leaving the family. A year later, now that the dust has settled a bit, Meghan is speaking out about what helped her deal with one of the most difficult years of her life. Here's what she had to say.