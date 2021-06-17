The Feud Between Kelly Dodd And Golnesa Gharachedaghi Just Got Deeper

Kelly Dodd's exit from "The Real Housewives of Orange County" has been anything but smooth. On June 16, the mother of one posted a sweet exit note on her Instagram addressing her departure from the show. "The last five years have been an amazing experience," she said. "I'm so grateful for all the love and support and so excited about the future," she added.

However, it only took one day for her pleasant demeanor to flip. On June 17, she shared a text exchange between her and former co-star Braunwyn Windham-Burke in which she accused Braunwyn of getting them both axed from the show. In the lengthy caption she wrote alongside the screenshots, she said she could not believe Braunwyn had "the audacity" to text her.

Apparently, Kelly's beef isn't just with the stars of her own show. She is also feuding with "Shahs of Sunset" star Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi after Golnesa admitted she was happy to see Kelly leave "RHOC," per Page Six. In response, Kelly said she had no idea who Golnesa was.

Now, Golnesa has a message directly for Kelly. "So apparently Kelly Dodd wants to talk a little bit of s**t and say that she doesn't know my show, she's never seen it, doesn't know who I am. No problem. That's okay. That's probably why you're not even on Bravo anymore," she slammed in a video posted to Instagram on June 17. The mother of one then shared two tidbits of wisdom for Kelly. Keep scrolling to learn what she mentioned.