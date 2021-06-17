How Mariah Carey Shaded Eminem With This TikTok Trend
Mariah Carey has always been known to take celebrations to a new level. The legendary artist loves to get festive, and whether she's performing on New Years' to releasing compilation albums of her greatest hits, the pop diva takes every opportunity to celebrate very seriously. Hey, they don't call her the Queen of Christmas for nothing!
When the anniversary of Carey's hit single "Obsessed" came by in 2021, the star decided to commemorate the memory with fans via TikTok, but it got real (slim) shady, real fast. "Obsessed" was first released on June 16th, 2009 and rose to #7 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song was seen at the time as Carey's diss track to Eminem, who seemingly couldn't shake his "Obsession" with the star, spreading rumors the two had a romantic relationship — a rumor that the "Honey" singer denies.
Twelve years after the release of the single, it seems the feud between Mariah Carey and Eminem may have never settled, as Carey adds another entry into the long list of shady comments the two artists have shared over the past two decades. Let's take a look at Carey's latest, head-turning TikTok.
Mariah Carey recreated this moment from her 2009 music video
Eminem first claimed to have had a relationship with Mariah Carey back in 2001, according to E! News, but it wasn't until the rapper's 2009 release "Bagpipes From Baghdad" that referenced Mariah Carey and then-husband Nick Cannon that the feud between the two artists really blew up. "Nick Cannon, you prick, I wish you luck with the f**kin' wh**e" rapped Slim Shady in the single. The line prompted Carey to release "Obsessed." In the music video for Carey's clap back, the pop diva dressed in a hoodie and sweats in an outfit that fans pointed out to be just like Eminem's signature look.
Shoot forward 12 years later, and Carey is once again dressing up as Eminem in celebration of her hit single. The pop singer decided to participate in TikTok's "Wipe It Down" challenge, but adding in her opening line from "Obsessed," "and I was like, why are you so obsessed with me?" The celeb went from a fask mask and curlers to her signature glam, before appearing as Eminem just like the 2009 video.
Carey captioned the post with "just for laughs... from last year's lockdown when all I did was wipe tings down," adding the hashtag, #HappyAnniversaryObsessed. We'll have to wait and see how Eminem takes the new shade!