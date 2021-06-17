How Mariah Carey Shaded Eminem With This TikTok Trend

Mariah Carey has always been known to take celebrations to a new level. The legendary artist loves to get festive, and whether she's performing on New Years' to releasing compilation albums of her greatest hits, the pop diva takes every opportunity to celebrate very seriously. Hey, they don't call her the Queen of Christmas for nothing!

When the anniversary of Carey's hit single "Obsessed" came by in 2021, the star decided to commemorate the memory with fans via TikTok, but it got real (slim) shady, real fast. "Obsessed" was first released on June 16th, 2009 and rose to #7 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song was seen at the time as Carey's diss track to Eminem, who seemingly couldn't shake his "Obsession" with the star, spreading rumors the two had a romantic relationship — a rumor that the "Honey" singer denies.

Twelve years after the release of the single, it seems the feud between Mariah Carey and Eminem may have never settled, as Carey adds another entry into the long list of shady comments the two artists have shared over the past two decades. Let's take a look at Carey's latest, head-turning TikTok.