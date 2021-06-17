Prince Harry's 'Invisible Contract' Claim Resurfaces Amid New Controversy

During Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's infamous Oprah Winfrey interview, the celebrity couple talked about the "invisible contract" between the royal family and the press. Across the pond, a new royal controversy caused the "invisible contract" claim to resurface. So what do they mean when they say that?

According to the BBC, the contract drawn up between the firm and the media means that "orchestrated public exposure is offered, and a level of scrutiny traditionally accepted, in return for privacy behind palace gates." As Meghan said during the interview, "There's a reason that these tabloids have holiday parties at the Palace. They're hosted by the Palace, the tabloids are. You know, there is a construct that's at play there." Basically, if the royals play nice with the press, the press will play nice with the royals.

Now, months after the interview, the "invisible contract" is a topic of conversation once again. Keep reading to find out what ignited discussion of the media relationship with the royal family again.