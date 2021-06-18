The Strange Thing Brandi Glanville Just Said About LeAnn Rimes

We'll say it: "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" hasn't been the same since Brandi Glanville left the cast. You just never knew what she was going to say next, which was thrilling. Case in point, the odd way she just described LeAnn Rimes — you know, the woman Brandi's ex-husband Eddie Cibrian cheated on her with and ultimately married. That LeAnn Rimes.

The Brandi, Eddie, LeAnn saga is a long and dramatic story that somehow also involves fellow Bravolebrity and "Vanderpump Rules" star, Scheana Marie Shay. For obvious reasons, the affair and Brandi and Eddie's subsequent divorce caused some bad blood between Brandi and LeAnn. Brandi has said that LeAnn was not "stable," accused her of showing up at her house unannounced, and predicted that she and Eddie would eventually be divorced as well, per Us Weekly.

Then, mysteriously, Brandi tweeted in 2018 that the feud was officially over, and the big blended family even wound up celebrating Christmas together. So what does Brandi have to say now?