Chrissy Teigen Steps Down From Another Project

It's been a stressful few months for model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen. Since March, the "social media queen" (per the Los Angeles Times), has been involved in a cyberbullying scandal, which made her take a hiatus from social media. First, Teigen's past tweets towards TV personality Courtney Stodden resurfaced and revealed that the "Lip Sync Battle" co-host was an "undercover bully," per Page Six. "I experienced so much harassment and bullying from her when I was just 16 years old," Stodden said in an Instagram video (via TMZ). "It really affected me...it's so damaging when you have somebody like Chrissy Teigen bullying children."

Because of Stodden's reveal, Teigen posted an apology. "I'm mortified and sad at who I used to be," she tweeted. "I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel." But that wasn't the end of the controversy. Soon after, former "Teen Mom" star Farrah Abraham and fashion designer Michael Costello disclosed their own experiences of reported cyberbullying from Teigen, with Abraham writing on Medium that her behavior was like a "'Mean Girls' movie spin-off" and with Costello posting on Instagram (via Entertainment Weekly) that he still felt "traumatized, depressed" after his interactions with Teigen.

Facing even more bullying allegations, Teigen stepped away from her voiceover role in Netflix's "Never Have I Ever" series, reported Variety, as well as another project. Read on to find out what it is!