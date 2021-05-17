Another Huge Retailer Just Dropped Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen has come under fire after Courtney Stodden — who has come out as non-binary and uses the pronouns they/them — resurfaced some of Teigen's highly offensive tweets. Stodden also revealed some disturbing direct messages Teigen sent from 2011. In these comments, Teigen told them to "take a dirt nap" and "I can't wait for you to die," per the Daily Beast. Stodden was just 16 at the time the cyberbullying took place.
The mom-of-two took to Twitter to apologize for her past behavior. "I'm mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior," the "Cravings" author wrote. "I'm so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am."
It was revealed just shortly after the scandal broke that Target was no longer selling Teigen's line of cookware, Cravings by Chrissy Teigen. While it was assumed this was because of the Sports Illustrated model's cyberbullying actions, a Target spokesperson said otherwise: "We made the mutual decision in December to no longer carry the cookware line, given our continued focus on brands we develop and that can only be found at Target," per Page Six.
There is a retailer, however, that dropped the "Lip Sync Battle" host in light of recent events. Read on to find out who.
Macy's reportedly drops Chrissy Teigen's cookware in light of the cyberbullying scandal
Despite Chrissy Teigen's public apology to Courtney Stodden on Twitter, Stodden claims they have yet to receive a personal apology. They posted a screenshot on Instagram showing that Teigen had blocked her on Twitter and shared the caption, "I accept her apology and forgive her. But the truth remains the same, I have never heard from her or her camp in private," they wrote. "In fact, she blocked me on Twitter. All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realizing her 'wokeness' is a broken record."
While no official statement has been made by Macy's, a quick search on the retailer's website reveals that Teigen's cookware line is no longer available, as reported by Daily Mail. Stodden urged other brands to rethink their relationship with the author, calling out specific companies Teigen partners with.
"Vrbo, Target, PayPal... I think should really reconsider aligning with someone who promotes violence and encourages a minor to commit suicide," they begged (via Daily Mail). "That is disgusting and it's not a good look. Luckily we have a choice where we spend our money," they continued. "'And it's really awful to feel like you're dispensable and your life is dispensable. I really think the brands need to rethink that."
Stay tuned to see if any other retailers follow in Macy's footsteps.