Another Huge Retailer Just Dropped Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen has come under fire after Courtney Stodden — who has come out as non-binary and uses the pronouns they/them — resurfaced some of Teigen's highly offensive tweets. Stodden also revealed some disturbing direct messages Teigen sent from 2011. In these comments, Teigen told them to "take a dirt nap" and "I can't wait for you to die," per the Daily Beast. Stodden was just 16 at the time the cyberbullying took place.

The mom-of-two took to Twitter to apologize for her past behavior. "I'm mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior," the "Cravings" author wrote. "I'm so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am."

It was revealed just shortly after the scandal broke that Target was no longer selling Teigen's line of cookware, Cravings by Chrissy Teigen. While it was assumed this was because of the Sports Illustrated model's cyberbullying actions, a Target spokesperson said otherwise: "We made the mutual decision in December to no longer carry the cookware line, given our continued focus on brands we develop and that can only be found at Target," per Page Six.

There is a retailer, however, that dropped the "Lip Sync Battle" host in light of recent events. Read on to find out who.