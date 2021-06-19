The Real Reason Jessie J Is Crying Over Her Health

British pop star Jessie J has released her new single "I Want Love," and her fans cannot get enough of it. The song was released on June 11 and is her first offering in two years. Jessie's previous song, "One More Try," was released in 2019, so it's only natural that her followers are excited by her return. According to Republic World, "I Want Love" is fast gaining traction and is dominating music charts worldwide.

On June 17, Jessie also took to Instagram to reveal the inspiration behind the song's music video. "I had an argument with a bf once after a major red carpet," she dished before detailing how she spent the rest of her night. "I went to a bar where I didn't know anyone and I danced alone until sunrise. I took a shot with strangers and I talked to myself in the mirror in the bathroom," the singer wrote, adding, "My fear left the room and I just let go."

Jessie went on to express her feelings about the single, writing, "That's what this song this video means and represents to me. A simple moment in time. Where I just let go in the REAL world. It's where I like to be. I like to face life head and heart on. I don't live in a fantasy." The singer also opened up about a recent health struggle that brought her to tears — keep reading to learn more.