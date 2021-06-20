Meghan Markle Disproves A Rumor About Her Children's Book

While the military dad depicted in "The Bench" shows a striking resemblance to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle revealed that he was actually inspired by someone else entirely.

In an interview with NPR, Meghan talked about how she wanted to represent all different types of families in her book. "Growing up, I remember so much how it felt to not see yourself represented," says Meghan. "Any child or any family hopefully can open this book and see themselves in it, whether that means glasses or freckled or a different body shape or a different ethnicity or religion."

Meghan also said she specifically wanted to include a military family and recounted an encounter she had with a sergeant while she was on a USO tour. "He had told me the story about how he wasn't able to teach his son how to play catch because he was away," she said. "And so he and his son would mail this baseball back and forth to each other from Texas to Afghanistan and write the date on it." She continued, "That page is true to form for him and his family. There are lots of little small moments like that that were personal memories or anecdotes that I wanted infused in there."