The Truth About Jazz Jennings' Weight Gain

Jazz Jennings first made headlines after she came out as one of the youngest transgender advocates at 6 years old during a Barbara Walters interview in 2007. According to Jennings' parents, she knew her assigned gender at birth was incorrect, as she turned her onesies into dresses. As Jennings articulated to Walters, "I have a girl brain in a boy's body." After her whole family starred in the 2011 OWN network documentary "I Am Jazz: A Family in Transition," a 14-year-old Jennings landed her own TLC series, "I Am Jazz," chronicling everything in her transition, from her gender confirmation surgery, to milestones like having her ears pierced.

Beginning high school at the time of the show's launch, Jennings was candid with ABC News about her nerves. "I'm a little bit worried because I'm not sure if people are going to be fully accepting," she said, noting, "I've noticed that boys are less accepting than girls."

When asked why she decided to share her journey on camera, Jennings emphasized the importance of advocacy, saying, "I just want to be as open as I can. It will show other people that being transgender... is OK, it's not something negative at all. It's something that I embrace, that my family embraces, and we just live our life, we face the challenges, we conquer them and we move on." In June, the now-20-year-old activist is opening up about another sensitive body image topic. Keep reading for what Jennings shared about her recent weight gain.