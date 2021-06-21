Bad News Revealed For Ryan Lochte

Ryan Lochte is a talented swimmer who has brought more fans to the sport. According to his professional website, Lochte is a 12-time Olympic medalist. He also worked on a comeback after his actions outside the pool during the 2016 Olympics in Brazil.

Lochte was suspended from swimming events for 10 months after falsely claiming he was robbed during a night out at the 2016 Olympics in Brazil. The swimmer admitted later that he exaggerated the incident. According to CBS News, Lochte "acknowledged he was highly intoxicated, and his behavior led to the confrontation." The consequences of the incident in Brazil went beyond Lochte's suspension from swimming. He lost some of his most valuable sponsors, including Speedo and Ralph Lauren, per CBS News.

At the 2016 Olympics in Brazil, Lochte was a man whose life was out of control. At the 2021 Olympic trials in Omaha, Lochte is a happily married man with two children he adores. However, Lochte got some bad news about the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and you need to keep reading to find out.