What We Know About Olivia Rodrigo's Graduation

It goes without saying that Olivia Rodrigo is a hot commodity right now. Along with topping charts around the world, she is also currently starring in Disney's successful "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" as Nini Salazar-Roberts.

As previously reported by Nicki Swift, Rodrigo's debut single, "Drivers License," got the young star off to a good start, becoming the song with the most Spotify streams in a single day for a non-holiday track. Not only that, it had the most streams in a single week with 65 million and is the fastest song to reach 100 million streams. On May 21, Rodrigo dropped her highly-anticipated first album, "Sour," which went on to debut at No. 1 in the U.K., Australia, and on the U.S. Billboard 200, to name a few. Rodrigo's latest single, "Good 4 U," matched the success of "Drivers License" and is currently ruling the charts.

At just 18 years old, the "Deja Vu" hitmaker has made quite a name for herself in the past year. With that being said, while Rodrigo's been busy dominating the music scene, she's also been a student. Keep reading to find out more.