What We Know About Olivia Rodrigo's Graduation
It goes without saying that Olivia Rodrigo is a hot commodity right now. Along with topping charts around the world, she is also currently starring in Disney's successful "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" as Nini Salazar-Roberts.
As previously reported by Nicki Swift, Rodrigo's debut single, "Drivers License," got the young star off to a good start, becoming the song with the most Spotify streams in a single day for a non-holiday track. Not only that, it had the most streams in a single week with 65 million and is the fastest song to reach 100 million streams. On May 21, Rodrigo dropped her highly-anticipated first album, "Sour," which went on to debut at No. 1 in the U.K., Australia, and on the U.S. Billboard 200, to name a few. Rodrigo's latest single, "Good 4 U," matched the success of "Drivers License" and is currently ruling the charts.
At just 18 years old, the "Deja Vu" hitmaker has made quite a name for herself in the past year. With that being said, while Rodrigo's been busy dominating the music scene, she's also been a student. Keep reading to find out more.
Olivia Rodrigo is saying goodbye to high school
On June 20, Olivia Rodrigo took to Instagram to inform her 12.8 million followers that she had graduated from high school. The singer attached three snapshots within the upload (two of which are seen above) and they certainly haven't gone unnoticed by fans, racking up more than 5 million likes.
In the first shot, Rodrigo posed in a shiny blue gown and graduation hat. The "Good 4 U" chart-topper stood in front of a plain white wall and gazed at the camera lens with a smile while throwing up a peace sign with both hands. In the next slide, Rodrigo poked her tongue out and gazed up with a smile. In the third and final pic, she attached a funny snap that had "Just Graditated" written on the back of a van in white.
Unsurprisingly, fans took to the comments section to congratulate the star. "SHE MAY NOT BE ABLE TO PARALLEL PARK BUT SHE HAS A DIPLOMA!" one user joked, referencing lyrics to her song "Brutal." "Congratulationsss!!! You are awesome," another person shared. "Congrats bestieee," remarked a third fan. According to Music News, Disney Channel actor Luke Mullen commented on the photo in shock, writing, "You were in high school this whole time???"