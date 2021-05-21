The Real Meaning Behind Olivia Rodrigo's 'Brutal'

Olivia Rodrigo sings "I'm so insecure I think / That I'll die before I drink" to open "Brutal," and we're off to the races. The actor tears through a list of her insecurities that come with being a huge star while a teenager. "And I'm so caught up in the news / Of who likes me and who hates you," she murmurs with barely concealed fury, equating gossip rags to high school mean girls. "And I'm so tired that I might / Quit my job, start a new life," she continues, wondering, "Who am I if not exploited?"

On the explosive chorus, Rodrigo sings, "They say these are the golden years / But I wish I could disappear." Granted, most teenagers have felt like this at some point, but most of them aren't on magazine covers. "Ego crush is so severe," she admits. "God, it's brutal out here." Is she talking about high school? Is she talking about Hollywood? Is there a difference?

In the second verse, Rodrigo continues to build and destroy. "I love people I don't like / And I hate every song I write / And I'm not cool, and I'm not smart," she flusters, before giving a possible nod to her first hit: "And I can't even parallel park."

After the fury ends, though, the dust settles and Rodrigo is left to contemplate. "Got a broken ego, a broken heart," she coos. "God, I don't even know where to start." It doesn't matter where she starts — we're ready for the ride.