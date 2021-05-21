The Real Meaning Behind Olivia Rodrigo's '1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back'

Like pretty much everyone else in the year 2021, Olivia Rodrigo is a Swiftie. Rodrigo might have the rest of us beat, though; she told Apple Music's Zane Lowe that she is "the biggest Swiftie in the world." And based on her interactions with the legend herself, the "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" star is certainly making a good case for that title.

When Rodrigo blew up back in January, Taylor Swift was quick to co-sign the young singer's talent. When Rodrigo shared on Instagram that she was "in a puddle of tears" over being next to Swift on the US iTunes chart, Swift commented, "I say that's my baby and I'm really proud" beneath the photo. "I just about died," Rodrigo recalled (via Billboard) upon seeing the comment. "Literally, I've looked up to her as long as I can remember."

While that may have been the first time the two publicly showed each other some love, it certainly wasn't the last. Rodrigo finally got to meet Swift in person at the Brit Awards in May, but it seems they teamed up before that — musically, that is. Rodrigo's debut album, "Sour," is finally here, and the track "1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back" features a special nod to Rodrigo's musical idol, interpolating "New Year's Day" off Swift's 2017 album "Reputation."

Aside from the subtle Swift collaboration, what is this song really about? Keep scrolling for all the details.