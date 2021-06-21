What's Really Going On With Rob Kardashian?

The Kardashian clan concluded their 20-season run of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" with a two-part reunion special hosted by Andy Cohen. No topic, from Kim Kardashian's 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries, to Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner's relationship and where it stands today, was off-limits. Kim discussed her split from Kanye West, with whom she shares four children, revealing that their divorce wasn't due to one specific thing. "It was a general difference of opinions on a few things," the KKW Beauty founder explained (via Reuters).

Kylie Jenner, meanwhile, explained that her insecurities motivated her to get lip fillers and launch a lip kit. "My love for makeup started with my insecurity with my lips," she explained. Khloe Kardashian admitted she struggles with fame after being the punching bag for the media for so many years. She also revealed that she's only had one nose job. Kourtney Kardashian attributed Scott Disick's substance abuse to the reason the couple didn't work out. When Andy asked Scott about his reaction to Kourtney's relationship with Travis Barker, Scott replied (via Sunday World): "I think if you really love somebody, you want them to be happy no matter what. So I do give her a blessing to be happy."

There was, however, one notable Kardashian family member missing: Rob Kardashian. The Kardashian brother, who hasn't been a regular on the show in years, didn't appear at the reunion at all. Read on to find out what Khloe had to say about his absence.