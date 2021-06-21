The Tragic Health Diagnosis Of Friends Star James Michael Tyler

"Friends" fans could never forget James Michael Tyler's Gunther, the face of coffee hotspot Central Perk. It's been 15 years since the show wrapped, but Tyler is still happy to be recognized — and that the checks keep rolling in.

"I'm very happy if I get a residual cheque, I do get residuals," he told the NZ Herald in September 2019. "I wasn't paid a million dollars an episode, of course, that would be a completely different story ... I'm paid for episodes I spoke in and it's a sliding scale, I don't know how it works. I'm fortunate to have a supplement into my income because of "Friends," however, I'm still a working actor." The actor went on to joke, "I didn't rest on my laurels and say, 'I was Gunther, I'm gonna buy an island!' I couldn't do that anyway." Tyler knows Netflix and other streaming platforms gave the show a new life, but he still can't believe how popular it remains today. "I never would have imagined I'd be here sitting here 25 years after it began, still talking about [it]," he added.

However, some fans were a bit dismayed by Gunther's fairly brief appearance at the "Friends" reunion special in May, only Zooming in for a quick cameo. Now, Tyler has opened up about the health struggle that prevented him from attending the "Friends" reunion in person. Keep reading for more details.