Braunwyn Windham-Burke Reveals She's Dating Another RHOC Star

Braunwyn Windham-Burke made "Real Housewives" history when she came out as the first openly lesbian star of the franchise in December 2020. "I'm finally comfortable enough to say: I like women. I'm gay. I'm a member of the LGBTQIA+ community. I'm a lesbian," the "Real Housewives of Orange County" star told GLAAD. "And it has taken me 42 years to say that, but I'm so proud of where I am right now and I'm so happy where I am. To be able to be comfortable in my own skin after so long is just so nice."

In the same interview, the star revealed that she was in a relationship with a woman named Kris. The two women broke up after five months together, according to E! News, though Braunwyn is still technically married to her husband Sean.

But before you get too sad about Braunwyn's love life, she just revealed she's in a new relationship — with a person "RHOC" fans may already be familiar with. It's a Pride month miracle!

Scroll on for the deets.