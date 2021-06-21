Braunwyn Windham-Burke Reveals She's Dating Another RHOC Star
Braunwyn Windham-Burke made "Real Housewives" history when she came out as the first openly lesbian star of the franchise in December 2020. "I'm finally comfortable enough to say: I like women. I'm gay. I'm a member of the LGBTQIA+ community. I'm a lesbian," the "Real Housewives of Orange County" star told GLAAD. "And it has taken me 42 years to say that, but I'm so proud of where I am right now and I'm so happy where I am. To be able to be comfortable in my own skin after so long is just so nice."
In the same interview, the star revealed that she was in a relationship with a woman named Kris. The two women broke up after five months together, according to E! News, though Braunwyn is still technically married to her husband Sean.
But before you get too sad about Braunwyn's love life, she just revealed she's in a new relationship — with a person "RHOC" fans may already be familiar with. It's a Pride month miracle!
Scroll on for the deets.
Braunwyn has a good thing going with a familiar OC face
Braunwyn Windham-Burke revealed that she's "definitely dating" another "Real Housewives of Orange County" alum in an interview with E! News. And the lucky lady is fitness instructor and former "Friend of the Housewives," Fernanda Rocha!
"We are close and she's been an amazing support to me," Braunwyn said. "We've been hanging out for awhile. We didn't become more than friends until recently. She's definitely special." Fernanda was introduced to the group in Season 6 of "RHOC" as a friend of Tamra Judge's. Fernanda was out as a lesbian at the time, and she and Tamra's flirtatious relationship sparked a few rumors.
Ironically, it was Braunwyn's own (on-screen) kiss with Tamra that she told GLAAD helped to spark her coming to terms with her own sexuality. She explained that before the reunion, a producer she trusted asked if the kiss was a mistake or part of who she was. "And I said, 'This is who I am,'" Braunwyn said. "When I went to the reunion last year I kind of started baby-stepping into, 'This is who I am. I like women,' and kind of testing the waters with my friends, my cast, my family."
As for her new relationship, Braunwyn is definitely smitten. As she told E!, "I have a tendency to spiral into over the top emotions as anyone in a reality show should, and [Fernanda] brings me back down to center."
We ship it.