Why Fans Think Halsey Is Releasing A New Album

It seems a newborn isn't the only thing Halsey fans can expect her to deliver soon. The "Now or Never" hitmaker has been teasing fans and they think they've figured out what's to come.

The New Jersey-born star first rose to fame after releasing her debut album, "Badlands," in 2015. Two years later, her sophomore LP, "hopeless fountain kingdom," gave Halsey her first chart-topping album on the U.S. Billboard 200 while her 2020 follow-up, "Manic," cemented her status as one of music's biggest stars of today, peaking at No. 2.

Halsey's back catalog of hits includes "Without Me," "Bad At Love," and "Closer," to name a few. Over the years, the Grammy Award-nominated singer has collaborated with a bunch of huge names — The Chainsmokers, Big Sean, Marshmello, and Khalid — and had her fair share of high-profile relationships. In January 2021, Halsey announced she and her boyfriend, writer and producer Alev Aydin, were expecting their first child. As seen in an Instagram post shared on June 5, she looks pretty far along. Even though Halsey hasn't revealed when she is due, it seems she might be giving birth in the upcoming weeks.

With that being said, Halsey's fans believe a baby isn't the only thing she will be releasing into the world. Keep reading to find out more.