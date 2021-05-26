Fans Think Halsey Is Married. Here's Why

Pregnant singer Halsey first shocked fans earlier this year after announcing she was expecting her first child. The "You Should Be Sad" hitmaker took to Instagram on January 27, 2021 to reveal the exciting news and it certainly didn't go unnoticed with her millions of followers.

In the first of three photos, the award-winning star posed in a knitted multicolored bikini top and showed off her growing bump. She teamed the ensemble with loose-fitted jeans and kept her hair short. In the other two slides, she went topless and displayed her stomach from the side. Halsey kept her caption simple, writing, "surprise!" with the baby bottle, rainbow, and angel emoji.

Over the years, Halsey has had her fair share of high-profile relationships. Some of which include Yungblud, G-Eazy, and Evan Peters. According to Women's Health, the father of her child is her current boyfriend, writer and producer Alev Aydin. In February 2021, a source told Us Weekly, "Marriage is not the sole focus whatsoever," adding, "At the end of the day, what matters most is that the baby is healthy and that she has a loving relationship with the father of her baby, and right now, she for sure loves and adores Alev. They are very much in love."

With that being said, many of Halsey's fans believe she has already tied the knot with Aydin. Keep reading to find out why.