The Truth About William And Kate's Biggest Fear With Harry At Prince Philip's Funeral

Prince Harry's visit to the U.K. is getting closer as the feud between Prince William and his brother heats up again. Over the past few days, The London Times has published excerpts from Robert Lacey's new book, "Battle of Brothers: William and Harry – The Inside Story of a Family in Tumult." The latest story from The Times revealed one of Prince William and Kate Middleton's biggest fears about Harry when he came for Prince Philip's funeral. Spoiler alert: It's really sad.

According to Lacey's latest book excerpt, anger within the royal family "ran deep" at Prince Philip's funeral. Vanity Fair reported that family members put their feelings aside for the sake of Queen Elizabeth. Still, a family friend told the outlet, "William and other members of the family have some very strong feelings about some of the things Harry and Meghan said on Oprah and things need to be talked through, but this was not the occasion and everyone respected that. It's going to take more than a wake to sort things out, but this is hopefully a start."

Based on the news reports coming out of London this week, Harry may be in for a rough time when he visits the U.K. to honor Princess Diana next week. Keep scrolling to find out why William and Kate feared Harry at the funeral.