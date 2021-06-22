Journalist Claire Allfree Slams Meghan Markle's New Book As 'Semi-Literate'

Meghan Markle is riding a high after her first children's book, titled "The Bench," made the New York Times' best seller list. The picture book, which was released on June 8, is based on a poem that Meghan wrote for her husband, Prince Harry, on his very first Father's Day. In a pre-recorded interview with NPR's Weekend Edition that aired on June 20, Meghan revealed that she actually purchased Harry a bench and had a short poem that she wrote printed on a plaque and affixed to the back — it was the perfect gift. "As most of us do, you go, what am I going to get them as a gift?" Meghan said with a laugh. "And I thought I just wanted something sentimental and a place for him to have as – like a bit of a home base with our son," she explained.

And while just about everyone seems to be raving about Meghan's book — she told NPR that her son Archie "loves it" — there are some who don't see what all the fuss is about. In fact, journalist Claire Allfree had some not-so-nice things to say about "The Bench" in a piece she wrote for The Telegraph. Keep reading to see her critique of "The Bench."