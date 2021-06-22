The Surprising Way Michael Allio Got Cast On The Bachelorette
There's a new fan-favorite contestant following the June 21 episode of "The Bachelorette." Named Michael Allio, he is a single father from Akron, Ohio (per his official bio) who has endured a heartbreaking past. On his meaningful one-on-one date with Katie Thurston, he opened up about losing his wife, Laura, and mother to his one son, James, in 2019 due to breast cancer. The date was a tear-jerker for both Michael and Katie, and it won Michael the support of Bachelor Nation and Katie, as she offered him a rose during the emotional rendezvous.
Following the date, fans were tweeting with excitement over the obvious spark between the pair. "Michael is extremely brave for putting himself out there like that, and Katie made him feel validated," one fan wrote. However, it turns out that viewers almost never met because Michael got cast on "The Bachelorette" in a surprising way: he was scouted by producers.
"It's really funny how life changes. You know, you can plan as much as possible, but sometimes, you know, life kinda takes the wheel and for me — it's I never applied for this," Michael revealed on the June 22 episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast. He explained that producers found him on Instagram and he actually denied their offer twice before taking a leap of faith and joining the cast. So, what made him change his mind? Keep scrolling to learn what ultimately convinced Michael to take a shot at love on "The Bachelorette."
Michael Allio wanted a different experience
According to Michael Allio on "Bachelor Happy Hour," he was super skeptical about appearing on "The Bachelorette" because he saw it as a "downside risk." However, after more thought, he decided it was the right thing for him to do. "I started to give it a little more thought [and] it seemed like a perfect time to, you know, take some risk, better myself, kinda get outside the box..." he explained. "It was just, 'Is this how I wanna go about finding that missing piece?' And I mean it's such an absurd idea, but it's a really kind of beautiful thing too," he added about his thought process before committing to the reality show.
Of course, Michael isn't the only person involved in the equation. He kept his son in mind while debating about going on the show and even seeked permission from both his parents and his in-laws. "I did say that before I decided to go on the show, I wouldn't go on unless my in-laws had given me full approval. Basically, this is my out to do something, you know, that made me feel uncomfortable, but they were supportive too," he confirmed. "They understand that we've all been through some very crazy moments together. They know how much I, you know, supported them, loved their daughter, and everything."
It looks like Michael so far has the blessing of his entire family, Bachelor Nation, and Katie Thurston.