The Surprising Way Michael Allio Got Cast On The Bachelorette

There's a new fan-favorite contestant following the June 21 episode of "The Bachelorette." Named Michael Allio, he is a single father from Akron, Ohio (per his official bio) who has endured a heartbreaking past. On his meaningful one-on-one date with Katie Thurston, he opened up about losing his wife, Laura, and mother to his one son, James, in 2019 due to breast cancer. The date was a tear-jerker for both Michael and Katie, and it won Michael the support of Bachelor Nation and Katie, as she offered him a rose during the emotional rendezvous.

Following the date, fans were tweeting with excitement over the obvious spark between the pair. "Michael is extremely brave for putting himself out there like that, and Katie made him feel validated," one fan wrote. However, it turns out that viewers almost never met because Michael got cast on "The Bachelorette" in a surprising way: he was scouted by producers.

"It's really funny how life changes. You know, you can plan as much as possible, but sometimes, you know, life kinda takes the wheel and for me — it's I never applied for this," Michael revealed on the June 22 episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast. He explained that producers found him on Instagram and he actually denied their offer twice before taking a leap of faith and joining the cast. So, what made him change his mind? Keep scrolling to learn what ultimately convinced Michael to take a shot at love on "The Bachelorette."