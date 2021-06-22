Did Meghan Markle Cut A Royal Visit Short For This Reason?

The last two years have arguably been some of the most tumultuous for Meghan Markle, as she and husband Prince Harry can't seem to catch a break and are often front and center in royal-related drama. It all started when they announced their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family in January 2020. From there, tensions between everyone escalated and only got worse when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down for a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which they detailed their reasons for leaving their roles and how difficult it was for Meghan to adjust to her new life.

Following her admission, which included claims that she was "silenced not silent," many of the duchess' actions and behaviors have been called into question. The latest involves her "rushed" exit from a market in Fiji in 2018. According to the Daily Express, she "cut her 20-minute engagement short after just six minutes" — and now, a royal biography has shed some light about what really happened that day. Scroll ahead to find out.