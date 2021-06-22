One Of Britney Spears' Biggest Supporters Revealed

Britney Spears has been under a conservatorship since 2008, according to the New York Times. The pop star's father, Jamie Spears, took on the role of her conservator, and has been in charge of her life — both personal and professional — for more than a decade. Although Jamie did step back from the role following a health scare in 2019, he expected to return to his position once he was feeling better. When that time came, however, Britney made it quite clear that she didn't want her father returning as her conservator. And, in March 2021, Britney requested her father's resignation, according to USA Today.

At the time, Britney wanted her court-appointed conservator, Jodi Montgomery, to take on the role full time. However, in a new article released by the New York Times on June 22, it was reported that the "Piece of Me" singer has actually been trying to end her conservatorship for years. On June 23, Britney is expected to speak in court — albeit virtually — for the first time in well over a year, according to Variety. With all of this going on behind-the-scenes, many wonder who Britney turns to when she needs support. Keep reading to find out who has been one of her biggest supporters through these challenging times.