Will Britney Spears' Court Hearing Be Live Streamed?

June 23 is set to be a very big day for Britney Spears — and for her fan base — as the pop star is expected to speak during a hearing for her conservatorship case, according to Variety. The "Oops! I Did it Again" singer will make a virtual appearance, and will likely read a prepared statement in an effort to convince the judge presiding over the case to remove her father, Jamie Spears, as her conservator. Back in March, Spears filed a formal petition requesting her father's resignation, according to USA Today, but he did not oblige.

Understandably, Spears is said to be feeling "anxious" ahead of the hearing, a source told Page Six. "People see her as this world-renowned pop star who commands the stage, but she is actually a shy person in real life, so she's a bit nervous to face the judge," the source added. Nevertheless, fans have been looking forward to the hearing for weeks, hoping to learn more about what Spears is going through — and what she truly wants to come out of all of this. One big question on the minds of her fans is whether or not the hearing will be live streamed, or if there will be any audio made available to the public. Keep reading to find out the answer.