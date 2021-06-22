Jesse McCartney Has Exciting News To Share

Jesse McCartney is updating fans about his upcoming nuptials. The "Beautiful Soul" singer has kept a relatively low-key profile for the past few years, focusing on recording his new album and spending time with his fiance Katie Peterson. McCartney, though, did surprise viewers when he appeared on Season 3 of "The Masked Singer" as the Turtle, where he reminded them about his outrageous vocal chops.

McCartney first got his teenage heartthrob status when he joined pop boy band Dream Street in 1999 (while simultaneously starring on the soap opera "All My Children.") The band disbanded in 2002 and McCartney went on to pursue his solo career, releasing his debut album, "Beautiful Soul" two years later. Since then, McCartney has enjoyed steady success in Hollywood, releasing Top 10 hits and voicing television series and movies such as "Young Justice" and "Alvin and the Chipmunks," per IMDb. But McCartney is about to get busier as he's going to be suiting up for the biggest role of his life in the fall. Find out more about his exciting announcement below.