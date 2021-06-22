Lorde Gives Fans The Scoop On Her Next Music Cycle

Lorde's fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of her next album, "Solar Power," as it has been four years since she dropped her last record, "Melodrama" in 2017. Lorde, born Ella Yelich-O'Connor, announced she had started working on her third studio album back in May 2020. At that time, she sent a long email to her fans updating them on the progress of her next album and life under the COVID-19 lockdown.

"You'll probably be pleased to know my hair is big and long again," she wrote at the time. "I think after 'Melodrama' came out I said I wouldn't put out another record until my hair was long – both because hair takes time to grow, and I knew I needed time, and because I knew the next record would require the longest and wildest hair yet," per The Independent.

Like on "Melodrama," she worked with super-producer Jack Antonoff on the upcoming album. Lorde also told her fans that she started going back into the studio for something to do and, "...to my surprise, good things came out. Happy, playful things."

Now, "Solar Power" has an official release date.