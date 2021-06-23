How Does Prince Charles Really Feel About William And Harry's Feud?

Prince William and Prince Harry have been at odds for a couple of years now, and things don't seem to be getting any better for the two brothers. Harry admitted that his relationship with William had been strained during his interview with Oprah Winfrey back on March 7. "You know, as I've said before, I love William to bits. He's my brother. We've been through hell together. I mean, we have a shared experience. But, you know, we're on different paths. The relationship is space, at the moment. Time heals all things, hopefully," Harry told Oprah, according to The Sun.

Well, "things" between William and Harry are believed to become worse as Harry has chosen to continue speaking out about his life in the UK, sharing information that some feel should be kept private. From Harry's appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast to his AppleTV+ television series, "The Me You Can't See," the Duke of Sussex has chosen to share his personal life with the public, which has reportedly upset William even further. According to Us Weekly, William would prefer to keep things between himself and his brother, and he has been made "uncomfortable" by Harry sharing private things with the world.

As all of this transpires, one has to wonder just how Harry and William's father, Prince Charles, feels about their ongoing feud. Read on to find out.