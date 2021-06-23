Why Netflix's New Dating Show Is Turning Heads

There seems to be a reality dating show for everyone. Of course, there's "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette," which are two of the "longest-running reality series on television," according to ScreenRant. There have also been some eyebrow-raising dating shows such as "Dating Naked," whose plot is exactly how the title sounds, and "Temptation Island," where couples test their foundation in an atmosphere that lets them get close to singles looking for a relationship.

And right when people assumed they had seen it all, they were proven wrong. On June 23, Netflix released the trailer for "Sexy Beasts," a new dating show "where real-life singles sport elaborate makeup and prosthetics to put true blind-date chemistry to the test" (via Netflix). If the description doesn't cause you to scratch your head, the first photos from the dating series might. The images show people dressed in everyday clothes donning super intricate masks that look like they're straight out of a "Halloweentown" movie.

Unsurprisingly, the trailer for and first images from "Sexy Beasts" have people turning their heads in confusion. "Exactly how much acid did you drop when you came up with this?" one Twitter user wrote. Another said, "Could have put this shows budget into something that's actually good. This show is unnecessary."

Furthermore, fans are heated over the fact that "Sexy Beasts" is being released, yet they are still waiting on new seasons from what they believe are better shows. Keep scrolling to learn what shows fans are pleading with Netflix to bring back.