Why Netflix's New Dating Show Is Turning Heads
There seems to be a reality dating show for everyone. Of course, there's "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette," which are two of the "longest-running reality series on television," according to ScreenRant. There have also been some eyebrow-raising dating shows such as "Dating Naked," whose plot is exactly how the title sounds, and "Temptation Island," where couples test their foundation in an atmosphere that lets them get close to singles looking for a relationship.
And right when people assumed they had seen it all, they were proven wrong. On June 23, Netflix released the trailer for "Sexy Beasts," a new dating show "where real-life singles sport elaborate makeup and prosthetics to put true blind-date chemistry to the test" (via Netflix). If the description doesn't cause you to scratch your head, the first photos from the dating series might. The images show people dressed in everyday clothes donning super intricate masks that look like they're straight out of a "Halloweentown" movie.
Unsurprisingly, the trailer for and first images from "Sexy Beasts" have people turning their heads in confusion. "Exactly how much acid did you drop when you came up with this?" one Twitter user wrote. Another said, "Could have put this shows budget into something that's actually good. This show is unnecessary."
Furthermore, fans are heated over the fact that "Sexy Beasts" is being released, yet they are still waiting on new seasons from what they believe are better shows. Keep scrolling to learn what shows fans are pleading with Netflix to bring back.
People are begging Netflix for two specific shows
The internet's reception of the "Sexy Beasts" trailer is less than sexy — especially because fans are pleading with Netflix to bring back two shows instead.
Fans have made it clear that they don't want the strange "Love is Blind" and "The Masked Singer" combination, but would prefer Season 2 of "Love is Blind." "Me: Dear Netflix, I desperately want a new season of Love is Blind. Can you help? Netflix: Jeffrey, we've got something even better..." one person tweeted. "We binged on and obsessed over LOVE IS BLIND and now we have only ourselves to blame for ... whatever this is," another wrote. "Love is Blind" premiered on Netflix in February 2020 and instantly became a pandemic staple. Netflix announced the show was casting again in March 2020, but no release date has been confirmed as of this writing.
Folks are also complaining about "Manifest" being cancelled — especially now that they're aware of the new reality show. "Ya'll passed up on Manifest for this? You thought you were doing something huh?" a disappointed user wrote. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the drama series "Manifest" followed a group of people given a new chance at life after they reappear years after they were presumed dead in a plane crash.
On the other hand, at least one skeptical person is willing to watch the show. "We asked for season 2 of love is blind and they gave us this? i'm appalled and disgusted and will definitely be tuning in on the 21st of july," they admitted. Viewers will have to tune in July 21 to determine if the show is as bizarre as it sounds, or if it will become their new guilty pleasure.