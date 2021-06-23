What Health Issue Is Alec Baldwin Suffering From?

Alec Baldwin is coming clean about an issue he's recently been facing to encourage more people to open up about their mental health. On the latest episode of his new podcast, "What's One More," which he hosts with wife Hilaria Baldwin, the "30 Rock" star shared that his Obsessive Compulsive Disorder symptoms have severely increased.

Back in 2017, he candidly shared with NPR a look into his experience with OCD and how the symptoms became "crippling" to the point where he couldn't leave his apartment without making sure everything was in check. While recounting an incident where his driver was waiting downstairs to take him to the airport, he said he'd "be making sure that all the books were stacked neatly on the table in the entry hall of my apartment," or "I'd be sitting there literally with my thumbs squeezing the books so all the seams were right and the books were stacked just so." Baldwin, 63, shared that whoever was the primary person in his life would look at him like, "You're kidding, right? You realize we're going to miss the flight.'"

Speaking with Howie Mandel, who has a history of OCD as well as anxiety and depression, Baldwin discussed his experience and thanked the "America's Got Talent" judge for helping fight the stigma surrounded by the disorder.