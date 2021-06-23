Why Was Jill Biden Booed At A Brad Paisley Concert?

First lady Dr. Jill Biden is touring southern states right now in an effort to try and convince people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Less than 35% of the populations of Tennessee and Mississippi are vaccinated, and the dangerous Delta variant is spreading, per the Washington Post. Officials worry that the variant could lead to another spike in a region where hospitalizations for people 18 to 29 years old for COVID are on the rise. In Mississippi, hospitalization rates have quadrupled in the last month, and in Arkansas, they've doubled, according to the outlet.

In fact, six of the 10 states with the lowest vaccination rates are in the South. In addition to Tennessee and Mississippi, COVID cases are spiking in Missouri, Alabama, and Arkansas, per the Daily Mail. In Tennessee, only 41% of the population have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and only 33% are fully vaccinated. In Mississippi, only 25% of the population is fully vaccinated.

So, Biden recently teamed up with country singer Brad Paisley and his wife, actor Kimberly Williams, in Nashville to host a pop-up vaccination clinic before a Paisley concert, per Daily Mail. But it didn't go well — and here's how she reacted.