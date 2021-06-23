Why Sam Asghari's Latest Show Of Support For Britney Spears Has Jaws Dropping

Britney Spears is set to appear in court on June 23 to discuss the current state of her conservatorship, according to NPR. The singer has been under said conservatorship since 2008, with her father, Jamie Spears, overseeing both her personal life and her professional endeavors over the years. Last year, Britney's lawyer Samuel D. Ingham III told the court that his client was "strongly opposed" to having her father continue on as her conservator, and while the judge has allowed a third party to oversee Britney's "financial affairs," Jamie is still involved. In March of this year, Britney formally requested that her father resign as her conservator, according to Vanity Fair.

It's been a very long road for Britney, who has been at odds with her father for quite some time now. According to CNN, the two hadn't spoken in "months" as of December 2020. And while Britney has the support of her fans — the Britney Army, she also has the support of her long-term boyfriend, Sam Asghari. As she prepared to speak out about her conservatorship, Asghari took to his Instagram Stories to show his clear support for her. Keep reading to find out why fans are totally freaking out over Asghari's post.