Why Sam Asghari's Latest Show Of Support For Britney Spears Has Jaws Dropping
Britney Spears is set to appear in court on June 23 to discuss the current state of her conservatorship, according to NPR. The singer has been under said conservatorship since 2008, with her father, Jamie Spears, overseeing both her personal life and her professional endeavors over the years. Last year, Britney's lawyer Samuel D. Ingham III told the court that his client was "strongly opposed" to having her father continue on as her conservator, and while the judge has allowed a third party to oversee Britney's "financial affairs," Jamie is still involved. In March of this year, Britney formally requested that her father resign as her conservator, according to Vanity Fair.
It's been a very long road for Britney, who has been at odds with her father for quite some time now. According to CNN, the two hadn't spoken in "months" as of December 2020. And while Britney has the support of her fans — the Britney Army, she also has the support of her long-term boyfriend, Sam Asghari. As she prepared to speak out about her conservatorship, Asghari took to his Instagram Stories to show his clear support for her. Keep reading to find out why fans are totally freaking out over Asghari's post.
Sam Asghari supports the 'Free Britney' movement
Just hours before Britney Spears was due to make her virtual appearance in court, Sam Asghari posted a selfie on his Instagram Story. He appeared to be sitting in a blue chair as he gave the camera a serious look. He was wearing a white, V-neck T-shirt with the words "Free Britney" written across the chest in purple and pink lettering. Asghari also added the lion emoji to the top corner of the photo. The emoji is sweet and symbolic as he often refers to Britney as his "lioness." Asghari didn't further caption the photo — and he hasn't posted anything else at the time of this writing. Nevertheless, the fact that he's actually wearing a "Free Britney" shirt shows that he is in full support of the "Piece of Me" singer as she continues to fight for what she wants.
A source told Page Six that Asghari has been a huge supporter of his girlfriend during this challenging time. "Sam has been a huge support for Britney. He helps boost her confidence and assures her that everything will go well. He has been following the #FreeBritney movement online for a while now and always tells Britney how much she's loved and supported by fans," the source explained.