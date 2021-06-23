Why This Rapper Just Said Beyonce Can't Sing

Feuds in the music industry are nothing new. If you've been following the news, you'll know the details of Taylor Swift's ongoing conflict with Scooter Bruan, or even Lala Kent's social media falling out with 50 Cent. Recently, an even bigger name has been in the news for a feud (we know, bigger than Lala Kent, shocking). We are talking, of course, about Beyoncé.

Who could be brave enough to take on Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and the entire Bey Hive? A rapper named Trick Daddy, that's who. "Beyoncé don't write music and barely can sing her motherf***ing self," he said, per People. "Beyoncé can't sing."

That is a bold statement coming from a rapper who has a little over 1.5 million monthly streams on Spotify. Beyoncé, by comparison, has close to 33 million monthly listeners. If you add Jay-Z's 21 million listeners to the mix, that makes Jay-Z and Bey roughly 54 times more popular than Trick Daddy — which makes his decision to go after the couple all the stranger.

What prompted the attack? Here's what we know.