Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Shares Sad News About His Health

Mark Hoppus founded Blink-182 with Tom Delonge in 1992. The two met at San Diego's Rancho Bernardo High School, per NME. Their breakthrough album, "Enema of the State," was the band's third album (per Billboard) and the first with Travis Barker on drums. "All the Small Things" and "What's My Age Again" were anthems for the late '90s and early '00s.

Blink-182 went on to record five albums before Delonge left the band for the first time in 2005. Then one more before Delonge left the band for good to focus on his other band, Angels and Airwaves, per NME. Hoppus and Barker continued on and released two more albums (per All Music) with Mark Skiba replacing Delonge, per NME. The band's most recent album is 2019's "Nine," per Billboard.

Barker has been making news for his public PDAs with girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian. Delonge just announced a new album, "Lifeforms," and a supporting tour with Angels and Airwaves, per Pacific San Diego. Hoppus has news of his own that is not quite as uplifting.