The Real Reason Prince Harry's Upcoming Trip To The UK Will Be Extremely Short

Prince Harry will likely arrive in London in the coming days as he is expected to be on-hand for the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue at Kensington Palace on July 1. While there has been quite a bit of back-and-forth when it comes to whether or not the Duke of Sussex will attend, the ceremony will undoubted be special for him and his older brother, Prince William, as they honor their late mother on what would have been her 60th birthday. According to BBC News, Harry and William commissioned the statue together in 2017, and both had to sign off on various steps along the way, per The Sun. It will be a big day for the brothers, for sure.

Harry will need to abide by the coronavirus pandemic travel protocol that is set in place in the UK upon his arrival. A source told Entertainment Tonight that Harry "will land in the U.K. and isolate for five days before taking a COVID test affirming that he is negative before the events of the day." He will be staying at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, the home he once shared with his wife, Meghan Markle. And while the Duke of Sussex hasn't yet arrived in the UK just yet, many are wondering how long he will stay. According to Us Weekly Harry's visit will be extremely short. Keep reading to find out the real reason why.