Why Meghan And Harry's Lifetime Movie Has People Talking

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's lives have been given the Lifetime movie treatment multiple times, according to People. First came 2018's "Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance," followed by 2019's "Becoming Royal." However, this isn't the first time the royal family has been put on full display — they are dramatized in the popular Netflix series "The Crown."

Queen Elizabeth reportedly watched the entire first season, according to the Express. But a royal official (via Oprah Daily) also revealed what she thinks of the series: "The queen realizes that many who watch 'The Crown' take it as an accurate portrayal of the royal family and she cannot change that." In September 2019, her communications official Donal McCabe sent a statement to The Guardian ahead of Season 3, saying, "Your article ... may have the unfortunate consequence of leading your readers to believe that the television series 'The Crown' is made with some sort of endorsement by the royal household, or an acceptance by the royal household that the drama is factually accurate. The royal household has never agreed to vet or approve content, has not asked to know what topics will be included, and would never express a view as to the program's accuracy."

Despite the drama surrounding previous on-screen depictions of royal family members, Meghan and Harry will be portrayed in yet another Lifetime movie. Keep reading for more details.