Who Is Prince Harry's TikTok-Famous Lookalike?

Imagine having a celebrity doppelgänger so convincing that your own children can't tell the difference. We suppose it could be worse, depending on the celebrity, but this is what happened to one Arkansas dad, whose toddler got a bit confused when looking at a picture of Prince Harry on the cover of People magazine. The whole thing was captured on a TikTok video, which has since gone viral, natch.

In the clip, the little girl is shown the photo of Harry and asked, "Who's that?" To which she responds, with confidence, "Daddy." The camera then pans to show the real Daddy who is, in fact, a dead ringer for the royal.

No, this is not the plot of "The Princess Switch," and Prince Harry hasn't secretly traded places with an American everyman to get a taste of the simple life ( ... we don't think). But we do know a bit more about the red-haired lookalike.