This Royal Family Member Has No Plans To See Prince Harry

Despite the fact that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle named their daughter, Lilibet Diana, after Queen Elizabeth, rumors about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex being at odds with the royal family abound. Meghan and Harry didn't hold back in their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, alleging that the palace had prevented Meghan from seeking mental health treatment and shared racist comments about baby Archie's potential skin tone.

Harry and Meghan are raising their two children in California, but Harry will be back in the U.K. for the July 1 unveiling of a statue honoring Princess Diana, his and Prince William's mother. The statue unveiling will take place on what would have been Diana's 60th birthday. However, there's one member of the royal family who reportedly won't be there to welcome Harry with open arms.

A royal source spoke with The Sun on June 19 and shared that one of Harry's closest family members will be traveling when he flies into the U.K. and won't be able to see him during the trip. Keep reading to see which royal reportedly won't be meeting with Harry.