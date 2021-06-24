How Britney Spears Really Felt Prior To Speaking Out In Court

The #FreeBritney movement was kicked into turbo gear the moment Britney Spears spoke publicly about her conservatorship, which is controlled mostly by her father, for the first time in a hearing on June 23, per the Associated Press. Spears requested her statement to the judge be open for everyone to hear because she hasn't been able to speak for herself in the past 13 years. The judge did not allow the hearing to be recorded or filmed, but the press could listen to Spears speak live.

In her emotional statement, Spears said she felt the conservatorship was abusive and made several shocking allegations — including that she was forced to get an IUD, isn't allowed to get married, and that she was institutionalized and medicated against her will — and ultimately told the judge she wants to end the conservatorship without an additional examination. Unlike many fans who were listening in, Spears didn't shed a tear once. From the outside, she sounded strong, determined, and logical.

But was she really feeling as confident as she seemed?