The Real Reason Winston Marshall Quit Mumford And Sons

Banjo player and founding member of Mumford & Sons, Winston Marshall, is officially quitting the band after social media backlash continued following the now-former bandmate's controversial opinion about a ring-wing commentator.

It all started in March 2020 when Marshall took to Twitter to express his support for right-wing commentator Andy Ngo's book "Unmasked: Inside Antifa's Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy." "Congratulations @MrAndyNgo. Finally had the time to read your important book. You're a brave man," Marshall wrote (via ET Online). The tweet was met with much criticism, which spread to the other members of Mumford & Sons. The backlash sparked an apology from the artist, who promised to "examine [his] blindspots. He added, "For now, please know that I realise how my endorsements have the potential to be viewed as approvals of hateful, divisive behaviour. I apologise, as this was not at all my intention."

In an op-ed posted to his own Medium on June 24, Marshall broke the news to fans he is leaving the band. In the post, Marshall called his time with the band "exhilarating" and reminisced on the positive moments to come from the Grammy-winning group. Yet, the positive wasn't enough to outweigh the negative ... or so it seems. Here's what else he wrote.