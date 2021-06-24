Britney Spears Just Apologized To Her Fans. Here's Why

Britney Spears just posted to Instagram for the first time since her June 23 conservatorship hearing. On June 24, the pop star wrote a lengthy caption in which she apologized to her fans for lying to them about being okay.

"I apologize for pretending like I've been ok the past two years ... I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me," she captioned an Instagram post.

The truth came out during Spears' court hearing in which she told the judge presiding over the case that she, in fact, was not okay, despite saying so in an Instagram Q&A back on April 16. During her hearing, Spears told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny a very different story. "And that's why I'm telling you this again two years later, after I've lied and told the whole world 'I'm okay. And I'm happy.' It's a lie. I thought I just maybe I said that enough. Because I've been in denial. I've been in shock. I am traumatized. You know, fake it till you make it. But now I'm telling you the truth. Okay? I'm not happy. I can't sleep. I'm so angry. It's insane. And I'm depressed. I cry every day," Spears said, according to NBC News. Read on to find out what else Spears had to say.