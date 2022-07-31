The Tragic Death Of Star Trek Alum Nichelle Nichols

Most people likely recognize Nichelle Nichols as Lt. Uhura, one of the most iconic characters to ever appear on television. It was also a role that the actor almost abandoned early on. Nichols was ultimately persuaded to stay by none other than Dr. Martin Luther King. "[Dr. King] said, '...Don't you see what ['Star Trek' creator Gene Roddenberry] is doing? This is the future,'" Nichols told StarTrek.com. "'He has established us as we should be seen ... When we see you, we see ourselves, and we see ourselves as intelligent and beautiful and proud.' " He continued by saying that, despite all of the hardships and horrors the Black community was facing, "'We all know they cannot destroy us because we are there in the 23rd century.'"

Although Nichols went on to inspire countless people during her time on "Star Trek," she also helped to change real-life space exploration by working with NASA. When Nichols was asked by NASA to help find recruits in 1977, she said, per Wired, "I am going to bring you so many qualified women and minority astronaut applicants for this position that if you don't choose one... everybody in the newspapers across the country will know about it." She was certainly correct; over 1,600 women and 1,000 people of color applied within four months, according to USA Today. Among them were Dr. Sally Ride and Guion Stewart Bluford Jr., both notable firsts like Nichols herself.

Nichelle Nichols may be gone, but that legacy lives on forever.