The Real Meaning Behind Doja Cat's 'I Don't Do Drugs' Featuring Ariana Grande

The spaceship has finally landed; we've arrived at "Planet Her." To say that Doja Cat has had a astronomical rise in the past few years would be an understatement; within two and a half years, Doja went from posting joke songs about cows and milkshakes on the internet to snagging three Grammy noms and wearing Cavalli on the red carpet. Even if the pandemic hit at a time when her career was finally taking off after years of toil, she didn't let that get her down. "I was just like, 'If the world's going through it right now, I don't want to add to that by freaking out over my tour,'" she told Billboard in April. "It's a big deal, but it's not as big of a deal as getting everybody healthy and getting the world back to not such a f**ky place. I'll put down my tools for that."

So she waited, and we waited. A year later, restrictions in the U.S. are beginning to lift, and Doja is ready to give us new music, and she's more confident than ever. For the track "I Don't Do Drugs," Doja teams up with pop princess Ariana Grande for a hell of lesson in denial. The two have teamed up before — first on the "Positions" album-cut "Motive," and on the remix to "34+35" — but "I Don't Do Drugs" sees them exploring new territory. Here's what you should know about this song.